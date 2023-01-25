GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 83 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 68.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

