Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 103,769 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.57.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 232,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
