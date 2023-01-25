Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $57.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 1.8 %

HAL stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.