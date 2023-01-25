Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.93) to GBX 2,190 ($27.11) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($26.00) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.