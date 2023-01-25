Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.06 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.