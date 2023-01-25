Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $8.74 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 60.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

