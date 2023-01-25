Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up approximately 2.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.27% of Brunswick worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Brunswick by 13.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

