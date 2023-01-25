Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

NYSE:LLY opened at $347.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

