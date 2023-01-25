Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 2,090 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. AMETEK accounts for 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after acquiring an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Price Performance

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

