HC Wainwright Weighs in on Evolus, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evolus in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $606.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.83. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Evolus by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $2,261,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

