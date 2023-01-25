Head-To-Head Analysis: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient and Cardio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $38.51 million 0.03 -$125.13 million ($53.21) -0.01 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quotient and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Quotient presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15,689.47%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.72%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than Cardio Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Quotient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -413.55% N/A -88.21% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ SDS Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray comprised assays to detect cytomegalovirus and Syphilis; MosaiQ MDS Microarray that is designed as a molecular disease screening microarray test for donor red cells or source plasma; MosaiQ IH Microarray as a blood grouping microarray; MosaiQ Autoimmune Microarray; MosaiQ COVID-19; and MosaiQ IH3 Microarray. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

