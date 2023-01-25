Head to Head Review: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) vs. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 185.30 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.04 Cerus $130.86 million 4.23 -$54.38 million ($0.22) -14.18

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65% Cerus -24.24% -48.32% -17.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ra Medical Systems and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerus beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

