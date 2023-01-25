Head-To-Head Survey: Lanvin Group (LANV) & Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 20.00 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.06

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.