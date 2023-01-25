Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

