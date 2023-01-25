Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 87,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

