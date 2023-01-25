Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.84 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $54.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00074905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00055499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024414 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,299 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,297.882084 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06995676 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,369,440.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

