HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $33.30 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $18,861.81 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

