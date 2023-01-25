HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops One Day Volume of $19,720.12

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and $19,720.12 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

