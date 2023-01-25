Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.40 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.40 ($2.61) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR HDD traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €1.68 ($1.83). 481,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.48. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €1.09 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of €3.14 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of $512.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

