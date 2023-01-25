Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.77. 51,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 26,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

