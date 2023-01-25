Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Up 1%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.40 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.70 ($0.88). Approximately 130,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 256,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.87).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,178.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

