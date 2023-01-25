Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.5 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,786.00 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $982.88 and a 12-month high of $1,818.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,613.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.96.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

