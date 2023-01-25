Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.5 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,786.00 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $982.88 and a 12-month high of $1,818.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,613.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.96.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
