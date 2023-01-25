Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.88. 1,631,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,143. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

