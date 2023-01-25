Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Hess Midstream worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.62. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

