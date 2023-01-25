HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,645,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,220,000 after buying an additional 404,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $154.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

