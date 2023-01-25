HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after buying an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.