HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 324,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

NEM stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

