HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

