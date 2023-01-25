HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

