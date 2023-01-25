HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,211 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

