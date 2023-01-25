HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $68.72 million and approximately $662,480.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002895 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02487147 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $671,216.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

