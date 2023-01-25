Hidigital btc Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00399081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.86 or 0.28012558 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00599727 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

