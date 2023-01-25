High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE HWO opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$77.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.95.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

