Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70. 486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

