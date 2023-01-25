Hive (HIVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.51 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $179.48 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00399694 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.16 or 0.28056109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00594861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,389,697 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

