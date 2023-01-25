Hologic (HOLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/24/2023 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2022 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2022 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – Hologic is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
