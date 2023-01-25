Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

