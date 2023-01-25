Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. 5,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

