Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.