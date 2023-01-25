Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $204.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,682. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

