Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 13.92% of Hooker Furnishings worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 14.1% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

