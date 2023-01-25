Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Hostess Brands worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 273.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,562,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 63.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.