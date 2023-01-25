Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 198,726 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $82.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

