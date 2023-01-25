Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 198,726 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $82.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.