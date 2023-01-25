HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HP by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 625,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,213. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.