HUSD (HUSD) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $30.35 million and $3,405.46 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

