HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 142,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 280,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
