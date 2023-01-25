HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 142,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 280,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

