ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.82 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $203.14 million and approximately $42.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,381,447 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,347,900.3698173 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21858649 USD and is down -20.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $119,217,322.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

