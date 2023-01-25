iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.07 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $131.54 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00007201 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00214843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002898 BTC.

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

