IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.96

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.96 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 156.95 ($1.94). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.92), with a volume of 207,185 shares trading hands.

IG Design Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,696.67.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

