Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $92,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $210.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.